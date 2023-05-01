(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng won postponement of the start of his 10-year prison term for about three months until Aug. 7, a federal judge ruled.

US District Judge Margo Brodie, who sentenced Ng in March for his role in the global 1MDB fraud, granted his request for a delay Monday without explanation. Ng had been set to begin his prison term May 4.

Defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, on Friday asked for the delay so Ng could spend more time with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, who had traveled to New York from Malaysia. The government had opposed the delay.

Agnifilo said Ng, a Malaysian national, hasn’t seen his daughter for more than four years — since he was arrested there in 2018. Ng agreed to be extradited to the US to face trial in New York in early 2019, but he faces prosecution in Malaysia once he’s released, Agnifilo has said.

Read More: Ex-Goldman Banker Ng Seeks Delay to Start of 10-Year Sentence

The case is US v Roger Ng, 18-CR-538, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

(Updates with details on the case, judge’s order.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.