(Bloomberg) -- The fate of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, who is accused of conspiring to loot billions of dollars from Malaysian wealth fund 1MDB, is now in the jury’s hands.

The jurors, in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, began deliberating on the charges -- conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and to launder money -- after the judge instructed them on the law Tuesday afternoon.

Ng is the only Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker to go to trial in a case that saw the firm pay $5 billion in penalties and its Malaysian unit plead guilty, one of the biggest blows to Goldman in its history. Prosecutors called Ng a critical player in a bribe-paying and money-laundering scheme they say was masterminded by Malaysian financier Jho Low, who allegedly led the theft of $2.7 billion from the fund.

The trial, which began with opening statements on Feb. 14, featured Ng’s former boss, Tim Leissner, as the government’s star witness. Leissner pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the U.S., for which he could win leniency at sentencing.

Ng faces as many as 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.