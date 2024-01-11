(Bloomberg) -- A money manager founded by a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive is implementing a new business strategy after replacing its investment chief with a private equity veteran.

Nasir Alsharif’s Sackville Capital hired Benson Li as its head of investments, part of a pivot away from publicly traded assets toward private markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

He replaced Vasileios Kocheilas, who departed last year along with portfolio manager Anirban Kundu, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public.

Li joined the London-based firm in May after previously working in private markets for more than a decade at Canadian pension managers Alberta Investment Management Corp. and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

Kocheilas and a representative for Sackville declined to comment. Kundu didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Sackville, which oversees a long-term investment strategy on behalf of at least one billionaire Middle Eastern family, is looking for direct deals as part of its new focus on private markets, where it sees the most opportunities to create long-term value.

The firm recently hired a senior private markets analyst to its team of more than a dozen staff, who also oversee allocations to private credit and real estate, according to LinkedIn.

It joins a global wave of money managers focusing more on private markets as investors seek alternative sources of returns. BlackRock Inc. said in April investors including pension funds, family offices and insurers were set to increase allocations to private equity and private credit despite recession fears and rising interest rates.

Discreet Firm

Founded in 2019, Sackville describes its investment outlook on its website as multigenerational and doesn’t disclose its assets under management, citing discretion as a “cornerstone” of its activities.

Its revised strategy includes investing alongside others to buy minority or majority stakes in businesses while also allocating capital to small and midsize private equity funds, one of the people familiar with the matter said. It’s also seeking to partner with individuals or teams building their own investment firms, particularly those targeting the Middle East and North Africa region, where Sackville recently opened a second office in Riyadh, the person said.

Also Read: Everyone Rushes to Private Credit Just as Risks Start to Grow

In September, Sackville also agreed to lease additional space in its London office based in the city’s glitzy Mayfair district, according to UK registry filings.

Alsharif, 43, was a founding member of Goldman Sachs’s Dubai business. He also helped to expand the bank’s presence in Saudi Arabia, where he later oversaw family investment company AWJ Holding along with Thiwanka Ranjeewa Hewage, now Sackville’s chief executive officer.

Kocheilas joined Sackville as head of investments in 2020 after previously holding a similar role at Banco Santander SA’s asset-management unit, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kundu joined in the same year following a roughly four-year stint managing public investments at Riyadh-based AWJ.

Duncan Johnson, a former head of private capital for UK investment trust Caledonia Investments Plc, was appointed as a Sackville director last month. Former Goldman executive Michael Covell holds a similar role, UK filings show. Alsharif, who was previously Sackville’s CEO, now serves as its executive chairman.

