(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng will return to Malaysia in time for the start of his 1MDB trial in April, after being extradited to the U.S. earlier this year to face related charges, The Edge reports.

Ng is set to be in Malaysia by March, with his trial dates set for April 13 to 15, the newspaper said, citing Deputy Public Prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir.

Malaysia temporarily surrendered Ng for up to 10 months to allow U.S. prosecution to proceed first, with the former banker set to return as soon as the U.S. proceedings are concluded, Malaysia’s Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in May.

Ng has pleaded not guilty to Malaysian charges of abetting the bank’s units in misleading investors when Goldman arranged $6.5 billion of bond sales for 1MDB. He also faces U.S. accusations of money laundering and bribery. Ng is former deputy to Tim Leissner, Goldman’s former Southeast Asia chairman who has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges including conspiring to launder money.

