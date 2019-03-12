(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng were banned from the industry by the U.S. Federal Reserve for their role in helping divert billions of dollars from Malaysia’s state fund, 1MDB.

Leissner and Ng coordinated bond offerings that allowed funds to be diverted from 1MDB, the Fed said in a Tuesday statement. Some of the money was used to bribe government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, and criminals also used proceeds to pay for lavish lifestyles, according to regulator.

Leissner, who agreed to the Fed’s permanent ban, was also fined $1.42 million, according to the statement. He has already pleaded guilty to charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department, including conspiring to launder money.

Ng, Leissner’s deputy at Goldman Sachs, was indicted on similar charges in October. Last month, Malaysia said it will extradite him to the U.S. after he has completed legal proceedings in local courts.

