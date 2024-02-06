(Bloomberg) -- Pretium, led by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Don Mullen, has raised nearly $1 billion for a new fund to acquire rental homes from builders.

The firm has been gathering capital and expects to exceed its target when the fund closes later this year, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified citing private information.

Pretium is already using the new fund to buy homes in its existing markets and can buy properties that aren’t immediately cash-flow positive, said one of the people.

A representative for Pretium, which has more than $50 billion in assets under management, declined to comment on its fundraising. Separately, the firm said in a statement Tuesday that it has invested more than $2.5 billion to buy and develop purpose-built rental homes.

Pretium’s fundraising effort is one of the latest signs that investors have developed other ways to buy homes, such as from builders, as a rapid increase in borrowing costs since 2022 has cooled purchases of existing properties. In January, Blackstone Inc. announced plans to buy Tricon Residential Inc., which owns some 38,000 US rental homes.

A persistent housing shortage is driving demand, coupled with a demographic shift that is leading young families to trade downtown apartments for suburban homes, according to Josh Pristaw, Pretium’s head of real estate. That’s pushing Pretium to buy homes from large builders, focusing on three- and four-bedroom properties with backyards and two-car garages.

Pretium is also extending loans to smaller builders, filling a hole caused by a pullback from regional banks.

“When people form new households, they tend to want a single-family experience,” Pristaw said in an interview. “We see a tremendous opportunity to continue doing what we’re doing.”

