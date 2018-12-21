(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Broidy, a former top fundraiser for the Republican National Committee, can’t sue a former U.N. official he claims was part of a Qatar-sponsored conspiracy to smear him in retaliation for his criticism of the Middle Eastern nation.

Broidy, a friend of President Donald Trump, resigned as deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee in April when details became public of his $1.6 million payment to a former Playboy model to keep her quiet about their affair. The agreement was negotiated by Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, who was sentenced to three years in prison Dec. 12 for crimes not related to Broidy.

