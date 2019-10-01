(Bloomberg) -- Chris Collins pleaded guilty to insider-trading charges just hours after his resignation from Congress took effect, completing a stunning downfall for the first U.S. Representative to endorse Donald Trump for president.

A Republican from western New York, Collins was charged last year with tipping his son, Cameron, to negative results from a clinical trial by Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., an Australian biotechnology company on whose board he sat. That let Cameron and other family members dump their shares and avoid losses when the stock fell, according to the government.

Collins, 69, sent a letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday, and it took effect today. His departure may help the Republican Party, with the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election tracker, shifting his district from “Lean Republican” to “Solid Republican.”

Democrats may also use the case as they build their argument against the GOP in the 2020 election.

Prosecutors said it was the first case in which insider-trading charges were brought against a sitting member of Congress.

Collins pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in federal court in Manhattan. His son and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron’s fiancee, are scheduled to change their pleas on Thursday. The three were scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3.

Collins admitted that he called his son after learning of the failed trial, saying he was “shocked” and “devastated” by the news.

“I knew that this information would not be public for several days and when it was made public it would be devastating,” Collins said.

Broderick earlier this month denied Collins’s request to review materials he said would show that investigators breached a constitutional provision limiting official inquiries into legislative matters. Collins had moved to appeal the ruling, claiming that evidence seizures violated the Speech or Debate Clause -- which protects members of Congress from arrest and prosecution based on their political views -- before deciding to change his plea and resign.

There are no constitutional provisions or House rules that require a member to forfeit his or her seat after a felony conviction, but Collins, who had been stripped of his committee assignments, would no longer have been able to vote in Congress.

The charges against Collins, and separate campaign-corruption charges against California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter last year, were greeted last year with a snarky response from the president on Twitter.

Prosecutors claimed Collins tipped off his son about negative results in a clinical trial for a drug being developed by Innate Immunotherapeutics to treat a form of multiple sclerosis. Collins, one of the company’s largest shareholders, served on the board and had access to nonpublic information.

His son then passed the news to his girlfriend, his girlfriend’s mother, Zarsky and a friend, prosecutors said. In the four days before the negative drug news was announced, they and others sold more than 1.78 million Innate shares, avoiding losses of about $768,000, according to prosecutors.

Collins represented a district of suburban and rural areas outside Buffalo and Rochester in western New York. Under the shadow of the indictment, he won a narrow reelection last year against Nate McMurray, a Democratic town supervisor of Grand Island, New York.

Collins’s plea comes as Hunter faces a trial on the charges to which he pleaded not guilty. He’s accused of using campaign funds to entertain several women he had affairs with, pay for a family vacation to Italy and finance tuition for his children at private schools. His wife pleaded guilty in June and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The case is U.S. v. Collins, 18-cr-567, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

