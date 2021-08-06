(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats have hired former Republican Representative Denver Riggleman as one of several aides for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to people familiar with the matter.

Riggleman, who was a U.S. intelligence officer before running for Congress, lost re-election to his Virginia seat to a Republican primary challenger in 2020 despite then-President Donald Trump’s endorsement. He’ll be an adviser to the committee, which is expected to focus on Trump’s incitement of the riot at the Capitol and his actions while it was under way.

House Republicans boycotted the panel after Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices for the committee. She instead gave two of the 13 seats to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment after the insurrection.

Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

