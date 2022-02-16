(Bloomberg) -- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday on a request from the U.S. court to extradite him on drug charges.

Police entered Hernandez’s house in the capital Tegucigalpa and escorted him out in shackles and a bullet proof vest, according to images from local TV stations.

Hernandez, who left office last month, said in an audio released to his Twitter account that he’ll cooperate with judges and defend himself.

Judge Edwin Francisco Ortez, a member of Hernandez’s National Party, was assigned to the case on Tuesday, according to La Prensa. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors want to charge Hernandez over an alleged conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the U.S., according to the indictment from the southern district court of New York published by La Prensa Newspaper.

Hernandez’s team of attorneys said in a statement that extradition requests require an arraignment, evidence hearings and deliberation, which can take as long as four months.

The 53-year-old Hernandez joins a growing list of top Latin American officials implicated in crimes by the U.S. that includes former Panama President Manuel Noriega in the 1980s. Ernesto Samper had his visa revoked while he was president of Colombia after it became known that drug traffickers financed his campaign in the 1990s.

In 2015, former Honduran President Rafael Callejas turned himself in to U.S. authorities for his role in a soccer corruption scandal and in 2017 the U.S. requested the extradition of former Guatemalan Vice-President Roxanna Baldetti on drug charges. She is in jail in Guatemala for a separate bribery scandal. The U.S. charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and 14 current and former officials with narco-terrorism in 2020 and has also sanctioned the wife and children of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Honduras is a major hub for cocaine shipped to the U.S. from Colombia, and the Hernandez government was plagued by accusations of ties to organized crime, especially after the his brother was sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. on drug charges.

Hernandez has repeatedly denied the charges, which he says are based on false testimonies by people trying to reduce their sentences.

