(Bloomberg) -- The former chief of the Honduran national police was extradited to the US to face drug trafficking and weapons charges in a scheme that also involved ex-Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, prosecutors said.

Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as El Tigre, worked with Honduran officials to assist drug trafficking groups he was hired to combat and used violence to guard their interests, according to Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

“With his support and protection, Bonilla Valladares’s associates became a critical pipeline for the Central American drug trade to the United States,” Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Wednesday. “His extradition demonstrates that no one is exempt by virtue of their title or position of authority -- even foreign presidents and police chiefs -- from criminal prosecution.”

The extradition comes a day after Hernandez pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges in the same alleged conspiracy. Hernandez, who was extradited to the US last month, led Honduras from 2014 until January. He faces a term as long as life in prison if convicted of the weapons charges, according to Williams.

Using His Badge

After Tuesday’s arraignment, Hernandez’s lawyer told reporters he might seek to call convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, as well as former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, as witnesses in his client’s defense.

Read More: Trump, Obama, Chapo on Ex-Honduran President’s Witness Wish List

Hernandez wouldn’t have risen to power without the proceeds from tons of cocaine sent to Honduras from Colombia and Venezuela that eventually reached the US, said Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Bonilla Valladares further betrayed the Honduran people by using his law enforcement badge to cover for his crimes,” Milgram said in the statement.

Bonilla Valladares also could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of the most serious charges, the US said. He arrived yesterday and will make a court appearance on Wednesday, according to the statement.

The case is US v. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, 20-mj-4462, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.