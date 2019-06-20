(Bloomberg) -- China said former Interpol President Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty to taking bribes, state media said Thursday, months after going missing during a visit to his home country.

Meng stood trial in a Tianjin municipal court on charges he accepted bribes of 14.5 million yuan ($2.1 million) between 2005 and 2017, the official Xinhua News Agency said. China previously removed him from his government post as vice public security minister over violations that included taking bribes and abusing power, and expelled him from the Communist Party.

The disappearance and secretive investigation into the international law enforcement agency’s first Chinese president has shined a light on China’s opaque legal system and raised questions about its respect for international norms.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Dandan Li in Beijing at dli395@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.