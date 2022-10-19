(Bloomberg) -- Two years after launching his own hedge fund, credit trader Fajr Bouguettaya is returning capital to investors.

The money manager, known for helping unwind the ill-fated London Whale bets when he worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co., decided to redeem all investors in BirchLane Capital after its main backer, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, pulled its seed capital, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

BirchLane’s growth and returns were not fast enough for CPPIB to continue, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Bouguettaya started trading in mid-2020 with about $200 million and had grown this to $300 million at its peak. The fund gained about 5% annually although suffered a low single-digit loss this year, the person added.

It becomes the latest hedge fund run by an individual to hand back cash as investors increasingly turn to multi-strategy hedge funds, where groups of traders invest across asset classes to produce steady returns.

A spokesman for the London-based investment firm declined to comment.

With tens of billions of dollars to invest, investors like CPPIB prefer funds that could grow rapidly and manage large sums of money to have a meaningful impact on their overall portfolio. CPPIB pulled its capital from BirchLane after a two-year lockup.

Before leaving JPMorgan in 2018, Bouguettaya ran the bank’s operation in Europe for collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities in addition to running the bank’s global business for credit correlation trading, which encompasses trades in complex derivatives.

The group was part of efforts to unwind the trading book of Bruno Iksil, known as the London Whale, who lost at least $6.2 billion for JPMorgan in 2012. Bouguettaya also previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

