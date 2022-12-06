(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s former king, who abdicated in 2014 amid a corruption scandal, won a bid to narrow the scope of a UK trial over allegations he harassed and spied on his ex-lover.

Juan Carlos de Borbon Y Borbon is facing a trial brought by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a Danish national who had a five year relationship with the ex-king from 2004. The former king earlier this year lost his battle to claim sovereign immunity over the whole case.

But on Tuesday, appeal judges said that Juan Carlos could assert immunity over any conduct before he abdicated, including when he allegedly ordered Spanish intelligence agents to spy on zu Sayn-Wittgenstein’s Monaco flat.

“The pre-abdication conduct alleged is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country,” said the panel of judges, led by Judge Ingrid Simler.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein says she ended the relationship when she discovered he’d been unfaithful. From around 2012 to the current day, she alleges, the former monarch used the considerable powers at his disposal to spy, intimidate and threaten her and her family. She filed the UK lawsuit in 2020.

Juan Carlos “emphatically denies that he engaged in, or directed, any harassment of zu Sayn-Wittgenstein,” the judges said.

It was alleged that in 2012, Spain’s intelligence chief “coordinated a covert operation” to search zu Sayn-Wittgenstein’s Monaco apartment. The official used armed operatives from a Monagasque security company as “a cover” to send a “sweeping team” dispatched from Spain.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.