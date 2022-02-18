(Bloomberg) -- A former Lazard Ltd. banker was convicted of insider dealing after he was accused of helping an accomplice make millions from illicit trades.

The ex-banker -- who can only be identified as D.R. -- worked at the lender’s merger unit in Frankfurt and had access to in-house opinions on deals in the works. German judges handed him a suspended sentence on Friday.

Prosecutors said the two men bet that shares of targets in the deals would rise once those opinions became public. The transactions include the takeover bid by Carlyle Group Inc. and Bain Capital for Osram Licht AG in 2018 and KKR & Co.’s investment offer to Axel Springer SE.

D.R.’s co-defendant, who can only be identified as M.R., was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail, according to the ruling handed down by the Frankfurt Regional Court on Friday.

The ex-banker was accused of giving the inside information to his co-defendant who generated trade gains of 8.5 million euros ($9.7 million). The court ruled they would seize 6.7 million euros from M.R. and 119,000 euros from D.R.

With his action, D.R. “has thrown away a career as an investment banker,” Judge Daniel Trosch said in the ruling. “But later he did everything right: with his confession, he barely avoided a prison term.”

