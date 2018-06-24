(Bloomberg) -- Former Lazard Ltd. investment banker Ian Woo is joining health care-focused private equity firm C-Bridge Capital, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Woo will be a managing director at Shanghai-based C-Bridge, which has about $1.4 billion under management, according to the people. He is also going to join Everest Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company backed by C-Bridge, as president and chief financial officer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The appointments are expected to be announced as soon as Monday, according to one of the people. The former banker will seek to boost Everest’s licensing, development and commercialization of treatments in China and the rest of Asia, the person said.

Woo had been a managing director on Lazard’s health-care investment banking team, covering biopharma companies and leading the advisory firm’s health-care practice in China. He joined Lazard in 2005 and did stints in New York and Hong Kong.

C-Bridge’s portfolio includes Chinese pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and providers of diagnostics and health-care services.

An official at C-Bridge and Everest Medicines declined to comment. A representative for Lazard didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.

