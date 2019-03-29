(Bloomberg) -- Gambia’s ex-President Yahya Jammeh allegedly embezzled $359 million during his rule of more than two decades over the small West African nation, according to an inquiry into the deposed leader’s financial affairs.

The commission, established by President Adama Barrow two years ago, found that Jammeh pilfered amounts of at least 1.1 billion dalasi ($21 million), $304.7 million and 29.5 million euro ($33 million), according to a summary of its findings that was handed to Barrow on Friday.

“This is a staggering amount of money,” Minister of Justice Abubacar Tambadou said in the report. “It was used to satisfy the pretentious and delusional lifestyle of an egotistic megalomaniac.”

Curing AIDS

Jammeh was forced to resign in January 2017 after 23 years in power under the threat of a West African military intervention. His rule was criticized by human-rights groups for brutally stifling dissent, while his leadership style was marked by bellicose statements and claims of extraordinary powers. Among other claims, Jammeh said he could cure AIDS and infertility, and proclaimed himself a doctor as well as a professor.

He currently lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

The commission said it intends to recover the losses. Barrow has six months to study the report and recommend appropriate action, including whether the report should be released in full.

