(Bloomberg) -- Former London traders have been contacted by Danish prosecutors to answer questions about what they know about the Cum-Ex tax scandal.

Several traders, who previously worked at large London banks, are being sought as witnesses at this point and aren’t considered suspects, according to people familiar with the probe. The traders are consulting with lawyers to determine whether they should cooperate.

The move marks a major escalation in the Danish investigation, which had previously focused on Sanjay Shah, the founder of Solo Capital Partners LLP. Prosecutors have seized Shah’s London mansion and other assets over allegations that he illegally claimed duplicate tax refunds. Shah has denied any wrongdoing.

Within the last month, the Danes have started asking the former traders to give voluntary interviews about their involvement in Cum-Ex trades linked to Danish stocks. They all worked at banks that helped facilitate the trades, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the correspondence with prosecutors is confidential.

Danish prosecutors declined to comment on pending investigations.

Cum-Ex transactions took advantage of a now-abandoned method of taxing dividends, that seemed to allow multiple refunds through a combination of short sales and other transactions.

The investigation is part of a Danish effort to recoup $2 billion it says should never have been distributed to offshore investors making dividend tax-refund claims. While Germany has secured two convictions and arrested several more former bankers as part of its probe, Denmark is yet to charge anyone.

“We are aware of the Danes upping the ante in its criminal investigation,” said Aziz Rahman, a London lawyer who represents people caught up in the Cum-Ex probes. “Germany has been a lot more ruthless with initiating European Arrest Warrants, but activity in Denmark is now slowly trickling through.”

German prosecutors are also accelerating their probe as they face a looming 10-year statute of limitations.

In July, Duet Group Chief Executive Officer Henry Gabay was apprehended at an airport in France on a German warrant. Gabay has said that he had never received a summons and would have responded to prosecutors if he had been aware of the attempts to contact him.

Prosecutors in the German city of Cologne also declined to comment.

