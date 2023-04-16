(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burke, the former chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, has emerged as a frontrunner to become chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, the online fashion publication Miss Tweed reported, citing people close to the French luxury giant.

LVMH Fashion Group includes brands such as Celine, Kenzo and Loewe. Burke would take over from Sidney Toledano, who would become an adviser to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and continue to manage a few of the group’s brands, including Moynat, according to Miss Tweed’s report on Sunday.

LVMH declined to comment and Burke didn’t immediately respond to a request sent via LinkedIn.

Earlier this year, Delphine Arnault took over as CEO of Christian Dior Couture from Pietro Beccari, who was promoted to run Louis Vuitton — LVMH’s biggest brand. Meanwhile, Burke, a member of the LVMH executive committee, took on a role as strategic adviser to Arnault.

