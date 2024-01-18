(Bloomberg) -- LVMH named Michael Burke, who helped turn Louis Vuitton into a dominant global brand, to be the chief executive officer of the fashion group division.

Burke will now oversee brands including Celine, Loewe, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy as head of the fashion group. He replaces Sidney Toledano, who is stepping down from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s executive committee to become an adviser to the billionaire Bernard Arnault, who is the CEO and founder of the French conglomerate.

The changes are effective from Feb. 1, the company said.

It’s the latest move for Burke, 66, who until a year ago was running the company’s biggest label — Louis Vuitton. He and Toledano, 72, have long been been loyal lieutenants of Arnault, holding various roles inside the LVMH empire. Burke first worked with Arnault in the mid-1980s in the US focusing on real estate investments while Toledano joined Christian Dior Couture in 1994 from Lancel.

One of the challenges facing Burke will be trying to boost sales at Givenchy which has yet to find a new designer after Matthew Williams left. Under Burke’s watch, Louis Vuitton surpassed €20 billion ($21.7 billion) annual revenue in 2022.

The changes are the latest management reshuffle at LVMH. A year ago, Arnault named Pietro Beccari as CEO of Louis Vuitton and appointed his daughter Delphine Arnault, who worked for many years alongside Burke at Louis Vuitton, to the role of Christian Dior Couture CEO, the group’s second-biggest fashion house.

During his career at LVMH, Toledano has been a mentor to Delphine. Arnault has been known to pick executives who are willing and able to help train his five children who now all work inside the conglomerate. Delphine, 48, is the eldest while Jean, 25, who oversees Louis Vuitton’s watch segment, is the youngest.

Toledano will continue to promote the fashion industry as a member of the executive committee of the Federation de la Haute Couture et de La Mode, the organizer of the Paris Fashion Weeks. In October, he and Delphine were the two most senior executives representing LVMH at an official dinner organized by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to celebrate the French fashion industry.

