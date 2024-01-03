(Bloomberg) -- Two friends of a former Lumentum Holdings Inc. executive were sentenced to prison for trading on tips about the company’s merger plans.

Srinivasa Kakkera was sentenced to 18 months behind bars and Abbas Saeedi to five by a federal judge in New York Wednesday. Both admitted trading on tips from Amit Bhardwaj, Lumentum’s former chief information security officer, about discussions with NeoPhotonics Corp. in 2021.

Bhardwaj, who was previously sentenced to two years, was the source of leaks about two deals. Saeedi also traded on confidential information that Bhardwaj got in 2020 about Lumentum’s possible purchase of Coherent Inc.

Bhardwaj also admitted that he passed details about merger discussions with NeoPhotonics to three other people. Lumentum makes optical instruments and has supplied Apple Inc. among others.

Kakkera, 48, made $2.5 million and Saeedi, also 48, made $690,000 from their trades, prosecutors said.

Two other people tipped off by Bhardwaj have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in hopes of lenient sentences.

The case is US v. Bhardwaj, 22-cr-00398, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

