(Bloomberg) -- Former M.M. Warburg Chief Executive Christian Olearius became the first leading banker to be charged for allegedly taking part in the controversial Cum-Ex scandal that cost German taxpayers billions of euros.

Prosecutors in Cologne charged Olearius in relation to several instances of aggravated tax evasion, with losses to the government in excess of 100 million euros ($102 million), according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move against Olearius comes after M.M. Warburg & Co. lost a bid at Germany’s constitutional court to challenge a landmark judgment backing the seizure of 176 million euros ($186 million) from the bank for its involvement in Cum-Ex trades. Olearius stepped down amid the probe into the lender.

Olearius’s lawyer, Klaus Landry, said he hasn’t received any filing yet. The allegations are unfounded and he will prove that in court, he said. Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on the charges earlier on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Cologne are probing about 1,500 people from the financial industry and are ramping up the pressure on international banks. They raided Barclays Plc’s Frankfurt offices in March days after Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch premises were hit.

Cum-Ex was a trading strategy that siphoned off at least 10 billion euros in government revenue. Named for the Latin term for “With-Without,” the deals took advantage of German tax laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax on dividends that was paid only once. The nation moved to abolish the practice in 2012.

