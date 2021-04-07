(Bloomberg) -- David Dorfman, a former Macquarie Group Ltd. senior banker, has founded a growth-focused private equity firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

BroadLight Capital, a venture between Dorfman, talent manager Rick Yorn and entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn, is seeking to raise $300 million or more for its debut fund, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the information isn’t yet public. The vehicle will seek to make bets on fast-growing companies in sectors including consumer, entertainment and technology, the person said.

Athletes and artists such as singers, actors and social media stars are expected to back the fund and co-invest in specific deals, the person added.

A representative for BroadLight Capital declined to comment.

Dorfman spent over a decade at Macquarie Capital, the advisory and merchant banking arm of Australia’s Macquarie, and was most recently global head of technology media and telecommunications, his LinkedIn profile shows.

