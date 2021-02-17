(Bloomberg) -- Former MegaFon PJSC head Ivan Tavrin raised $450 million for two new blank-check companies targeting acquisitions in the European technology industry.

The Russian businessman’s Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has completed a $200 million U.S. initial public offering, while Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. priced a $250 million sale, they said in statements Wednesday. The special purpose acquisition companies will focus on acquiring Internet and technology companies operating in Europe.

Both SPACs are expected to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market, according to the statements. Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America Corp. arranged the deals.

Blank-check companies have raised about $130 billion in U.S. IPOs since the beginning of last year as the asset class exploded in popularity, data compiled by Bloomberg show. While most of the SPACs have been backed by well-known American figures, ranging from veteran bankers to celebrities and retired politicians, an increasing number of European sponsors are also setting them up to raise funds for dealmaking.

Tavrin helped create television broadcaster UTH Russia Ltd., now known as Media-1, and was previously chief executive officer of telecommunications operator MegaFon. His first SPAC, Kismet Acquisition One Corp., raised $250 million in its August IPO. This month, it agreed to merge with Nexters Global Ltd., the game studio behind “Hero Wars” and “Throne Rush,” in a transaction valuing the developer at $1.9 billion including debt.

