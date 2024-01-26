(Bloomberg) -- The former head of commodities at Merricks Capital is seeking to raise $500 million for a new agricultural commodities fund — a rare new entrant in a sector that is seeing a rebound in investor interest.

Adam Davis, who worked at Australia’s Merricks Capital for 15 years, said that his new firm, Farrer Capital Management, would seek to profit from volatility in agricultural markets caused by trade disruptions and climate change.

“We feel the timing is really right,” he said in an interview. “Weather events are becoming more frequent and more frequently volatile, and more volatile weather has a larger supply impact on the world’s ability to produce commodities.”

For much of the past decade, the trend has been for specialist commodities funds to shut down rather than open, with storied names like Astenbeck Capital Management, Blenheim Capital Management, and Clive Capital exiting the market, as top traders moved to work at physical commodity merchants or multistrategy funds.

But the sector has seen a revival as prices boomed in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Assets under management have more than doubled from the low point, according to estimates from Bridge Alternative Investments Inc.

Commodity Hedge Funds Are Back After a Decade in the Wilderness

Still, commodities fund launches remain rare, and specialist agriculture funds even rarer. Davis said the connection between climate change and agriculture had driven “very strong” interest from investors.

“People are saying, ‘How do we invest in the dislocations we see and feel every day?’” he said. “The feedback from those that already invest in commodities is that it’s actually quite difficult to find specialists in commodities, but also domain specialists in agriculture.”

Farrer Capital, based in Melbourne, is slated to start trading in the second quarter of this year, with Davis being joined by former Imbue Capital Management Chief Investment Officer Les Finemore.

It will invest in futures and over-the-counter derivatives across global agricultural commodity markets, and will also be able to take physical positions in Australia where the team has particular expertise, Davis said.

For example, he said, it might buy physical powdered milk from dairy producers at times of oversupply, exploiting a big discount for physical compared to futures prices to lock in a profit.

“Financial players can’t do that. The only way you can exploit that carry is to buy the physical,” he said, pointing out that at the weakest point of the market last year, the trade would have yielded over 20%.

“Our role is to provide capital when it’s scarce and I think that’s beneficial for farmers,” Davis said. “I’m not sure if the world’s hedge fund community does this enough in terms of participating in physical markets and help facilitating these trade flows.”

