(Bloomberg) -- Broker app Trade Republic Bank GmbH, founded by former Merrill Lynch banker Christian Hecker, has become one of Germany’s biggest fintech firms by valuation.

The Berlin-based company finished a $900 million financing round with investors including Sequoia, TCV, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and others, it said in a statement on Thursday. The round valued Trade Republic at more than $5 billion.

Trade Republic lets customers trade stocks, ETFs, crypto currencies and other financial products on its app, mostly without order commissions or other fees. It was founded in Germany in 2015 and has recently expanded into Austria and France. Hecker told Bloomberg earlier this month the company is looking to offer its services all over Europe.

Today’s founding round followed a 62-million-euro ($75.5 million) round last year that had already turned Trade Republic into one of the best-financed fintech companies in Germany, next to smartphone bank N26.

“Despite producing manageable startup losses, we expect the company to break even in 2022 and achieve strong margin growth thereafter,” said Marius Fuhrberg, analyst at German financial services firm M.M. Warburg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.