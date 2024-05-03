(Bloomberg) -- Tony Psarianos, a former banker at Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch division, was named in an insider-dealing case in Hong Kong that’s ensnared Simon Sadler, founder of hedge fund Segantii Capital Management, and former trader Daniel La Rocca, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Sadler and La Rocca were accused of having insider information from Psarianos about retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd.’s shares in June 2017, the Financial Times reported earlier Friday, citing court documents that allege long-selling 1.57 million securities at an average execution price of HK$5.25 apiece and short-selling 132,000 shares at an average price of HK$5.23.

Psarianos had Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission licenses with Merrill Lynch entities from 2007 through 2021.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment. Psarianos didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Segantii didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

--With assistance from Nishant Kumar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.