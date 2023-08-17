(Bloomberg) -- Osman Semerci, a once-rising star at Merrill Lynch & Co., appeared in a German court over charges he was involved in illegal Cum-Ex deals when he was a partner at London-based asset manager Duet Group.

Duet founder Henry Gabay also appeared alongside Semerci on Thursday in a Bonn tribunal on the first day of their trial. Semerci may make a statement to the court on Friday.

Both men were charged last year for their alleged role in using the controversial strategy that exploited how Germany collected dividend taxes. The trades under review aimed to generate €215 million ($234 million) in illicit tax refunds of which €93 million were paid out, according to prosecutors.

The former Duet partners are among 1,800 finance professionals from around the world under scrutiny in the tax scam that cost Germany at least €10 billion in lost revenue. Named for the Latin term for “with-without,” Cum-Ex deals took advantage of laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of the same dividend tax.

Semerci and Gabay were indicted together with co-founder Alain Schibl and a former back-office employee, Vijaya Sankar. Schibl’s case was separated and it’s unclear when it will start. Sankar stood trial earlier this year and was given a suspended sentence after apologizing for helping to set up the scheme.

