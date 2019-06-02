(Bloomberg) -- Former U.K. Universities Minister Sam Gyimah has announced a surprise run to replace Theresa May as prime minister, pitching himself as the “second referendum” candidate. Meanwhile, preparing to visit Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Donald Trump has urged Britain to go for a hard confrontation with European Union.

Key Developments

Environment Secretary Michael Gove is reported to be ready to delay Brexit until 2020

Trump said the U.K. should appoint Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage as its negotiator with the EU

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom have set out their Brexit strategies

Gauke Backs Rory Stewart For Prime Minister (10 a.m.)

Another surprise from the Tory leadership contest as Justice Secretary David Gauke has thrown his weight behind International Development Secretary Rory Stewart -- though with a hint that he’d support Gove in later stages if Stewart was eliminated. Gauke acknowledged that Stewart, who is telling Tories that they have to accept the Brexit deal May negotiated, is an “underdog candidate.” Along with Gyimah’s run, the morning is seeing Tory opponents of a hard Brexit staging a small fightback.

Gyimah Announces Run For Prime Minister (9.30 a.m.)

Gyimah, who resigned as Universities Minister in opposition to Brexit, has become the 13th Conservative to announce a run to replace May as prime minister. He has a unique pitch, and one that is unlikely to win much support in the Conservative Party: Backing a second referendum. “There’s a wide range of candidates out there, but a very narrow range of views on Brexit being discussed,” he told Sky News. “While there’s a broad sweep of opinion in the country on how we move forward at this critical time that is not being reflected in the contest at the moment.”

Overnight: Trump Backs Farage

Following his interview with The Sun in which he backed Boris Johnson as prime minister, Trump aggravated another thorn in May’s side by advocating for Brexit Party leader Farage. In an interview with the Sunday Times before he departs for a three-day visit to the U.K., the U.S. president suggested Britain refuse to pay the 39 billion-pound ($49 billion) settlement to cover commitments to the EU and walk away unless it gets “a fair deal.”

“I like Nigel a lot,” Trump said. “He has a lot to offer.”

Overnight: Tories Set Out Brexit Plans

Sajid Javid’s had five steps. Leadsom’s has three. Tory leadership candidates have been setting out their Brexit plans. Both involve leaving the EU on Oct. 31 come what may. Neither explains how they’d get that past Parliament.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s Brexit plan (five steps) argues that no-deal isn’t a realistic option, and focuses on finding solutions to the Irish border issue. He calls for Britain to accept the existing deal, leave the EU on Oct. 31, and if necessary enter an extended “implementation period” to solve the Irish problem.

Gove hasn’t published his plan yet, but the Sunday Telegraph reports he’d be willing to delay Brexit until late 2020 rather than leave without a deal. His team aren’t disputing the report.

