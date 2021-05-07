(Bloomberg) -- The four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd last May were indicted by a federal grand jury for violating his constitutional rights during an arrest that sparked nationwide protests against the mistreatment of Black people by law enforcement.

The federal indictment, unsealed Friday, includes Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty last month on state charges including second-degree murder for holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath and begged for his life. The other indicted ex-officers are Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, who are seen on video assisting in the arrest and failing to help Floyd.

Chauvin “held his left knee across George Floyd’s neck, and his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm, as George Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, and kept his knees on Floyd’s neck and body even after Floyd became unresponsive,” according to the indictment.

Thao and Kueng “were aware that Defendant Chauvin was holding his knee across George Floyd’s neck as Floyd lay handcuffed and unresisting, and that Defendant Chauvin continued to hold Floyd to the ground even after Floyd became unresponsive, and the defendants willfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin’s use of unreasonable force,” the grand jury found.

All four ex-officers, including Lane, “saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd,” the indictment reads.

Chauvin’s lawyer in the state case, Eric Nelson, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the federal indictment. Lawyers for the other three defendants couldn’t immediately be identified from the court docket.

