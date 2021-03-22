(Bloomberg) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal in 2018, said he plans to enter the GOP Senate primary seeking to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt, a fellow Republican.

Greitens, 46, a former Navy SEAL, said on Fox News Monday that he’ll run a campaign focused on support for former President Donald Trump’s agenda and opposing that of Democrats. Next year’s Republican primary to succeed Blunt is likely to draw multiple candidates.

At the time he resigned -- less that two years into his term as governor -- Greitens faced investigations into sexual abuse allegations from his former hairdresser, as well as into his campaign finances.

The Associated Press reported the woman accused Greitens in testimony of taping her hands to pull-up rings, blindfolding her, and then kissing and disrobing her without her consent. The women testified Greitens then photographed her and threatened to post photos of her if she ever mentioned his name to anybody. Greitens denied coercing her or attempting blackmail

Greitens, 46, was indicted, but the charges were dropped. He soon after resigned from office as the Missouri House considered impeachment.

Among the Republicans who called on Greitens to resign in the wake of a legislative committee report on the allegations was Josh Hawley, then the state’s attorney general and now its junior senator.

