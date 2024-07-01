(Bloomberg) -- Former Moelis & Co. senior banker Jonathan Kaye was charged with misdemeanor assault after videos showed him punching one woman and pushing another to the ground in Brooklyn last month.

Kaye, 52, was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on six separate charges on Monday evening. Those included two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree menacing and two counts of second-degree harassment. He was released and ordered to return to court in late August.

According to a criminal complaint, Kaye, intending to cause physical injury, menace and “place another person in fear of death” as well as harass, “strike, shove and kick” two people, including Micah Phillips, who Kaye allegedly punched in the face, and Morgan Burns, who Kaye allegedly shoved, causing her to hit the back of her head on the ground.

Phillips’ nose was broken in four places, her lawyer Ron Kuby said.

Formerly a managing director who ran Moelis’s global business-services franchise, Kaye resigned from the investment bank last week after he went on leave and the firm investigated the incident, which took place in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood on the evening of the borough’s LGBT+ pride event on June 8.

In a viral video posted on X, Kaye was seen striking a woman, who fell to the ground. The 38-year-old filed a police report four days later, saying she received a broken nose, black eye and lacerations.

Danya Perry, Kaye’s lawyer, said in a statement that the banker had been “terrorized,” and his team has shared a separate video and further evidence with the district attorney, which shows that “these agitators formed a ring at him, doused him with two unknown liquids, shoved him to the ground, and hurled antisemitic slurs at him.”

Kaye acted in self-defense to escape the situation and return to his family, according to the statement. “We will aggressively fight injustice, and we look forward to a full vindication for our client,” Perry said in the statement.

In an interview, Kuby, the lawyer for Phillips and Burns, disputed Kaye’s claims that his clients made anti-Semitic comments to Kaye which provoked the incident. He added that his clients didn’t want Kaye to go to prison, but instead “get some kind of anger management treatment, not be able to own a firearm and want him to become a better person.”

The most serious charges of third-degree assault carry a term of as long as a year in jail. Third-degree menacing is punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail while second-degree harassment carries 15 days in jail.

