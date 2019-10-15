(Bloomberg) -- A former Morgan Stanley banker in Switzerland was convicted of money laundering related to a kick back of about 50 million Swiss francs ($50.1 million) from arms sales negotiated by ex-Greek defense minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos.

Pavlos Bailas was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of qualified money-laundering, but was acquitted on a separate charge of embezzlement, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court said late Monday. His prison term will be reduced by the 348 days he’s already spent in custody. The court ruling also gave him a 15-month suspended sentence and a conditional fine of 250,000 Swiss francs.

Tsohatzopoulos was found guilty by a Greek court in 2013 of siphoning off millions of euros from contracts to buy missile systems and submarines for the Greek armed forces. The guilty verdict of Tsohatzopoulos and 15 other defendants involved in the case was upheld by an appeals court in 2017 but the former politician was released from prison in July 2018 because of ill health.

Bailas was convicted for laundering the millions of Swiss francs between 1999 and 2012, the court said. He has 10 days to appeal the Oct. 8 verdict. His lawyer, Oliver Kunz, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

