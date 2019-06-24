(Bloomberg) -- Former Morgan Stanley deal maker Bernard Mourad won bonuses worth more than 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million) after a Paris court ruled that the American bank improperly withheld deferred pay when he quit in 2015 to join up with telecoms mogul Patrick Drahi.

A judge at the Paris employment tribunal ruled Monday that Morgan Stanley owes Mourad 250,000 euros for an unpaid bonus and nearly 1.2 million euros linked to deferred pay in shares for work performed between 2012 and 2014. Mourad also won 2,000 euros to cover his legal expenses.

A court official read the outcome by phone but full details of the decision may not be available for weeks. Representatives at Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while Mourad’s lawyer, Eric Manca, declined to immediately comment on the ruling.

The lawsuit centers on a deferred compensation scheme Morgan Stanley designed to “reward loyalty.” The case also raised a broader question of whether New York law that applies to Wall Street banks could trump French legislation.

