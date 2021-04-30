(Bloomberg) -- A former Netflix Inc. executive was convicted of taking kickbacks from vendors in exchange for approving millions of dollars in contracts for products and services, U.S. prosecutors said.

Michael Kail, who was vice president of IT operations, was found guilty by a jury of fraud, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Francisco.

“Michael Kail wielded immense power to approve valuable Netflix contracts with small tech vendors, and he rigged that process to unlock a stream of cash and stock kickbacks to himself,” Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said in the statement.

