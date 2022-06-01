(Bloomberg) -- A former employee of OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, was charged with insider trading in the first-ever such case involving digital assets, U.S. prosecutors in New York said Wednesday.

Nathaniel Chastain, 31, a former product manager at OpenSea was arrested by the FBI on wire-fraud and money-laundering charges, according to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that are often highly sought by collectors. Investors and speculators are buying everything from pictures of digital apes to cute penguins and trading cards. Prices of NFTs can fluctuate wildly in a matter of hours, and sometimes minutes.

Chastain was responsible for selecting NFTs that were to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage between June 2021 and September 2021 and while the company kept the information confidential, Chastain secretly bought dozens of NFTs shortly before they were featured, selling them later for two to five times more than he paid, prosecutors said. He used digital wallets and anonymous accounts on OpenSea to hide the purchases, prosecutors said.

“NFTs might be new, but this type of criminal scheme is not,” Williams said. “Nathaniel Chastain betrayed OpenSea by using its confidential business information to make money for himself.”

Chastain is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Manhattan on Wednesday and faces as long as 20 years in prison, Williams said.

Chastain didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. Chastain’s lawyer David Miller didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

