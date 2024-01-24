(Bloomberg) -- A former Nomura Holdings Inc. quantitative researcher sued the firm for gender bias, claiming she was penalized for not rescheduling a series of breast cancer screenings so she could be in the office.

Xue “Heidi” Feng alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court that Nomura’s failure to accommodate “health issues that are specific to women” was part of a pattern of discriminatory treatment. She claims she was consistently paid less than male peers, excluded from meetings and then singled out for termination in July.

A Nomura spokesman said Feng’s suit has no merit and she was not subject to unlawful discrimination.

According to the suit, Feng, an economics Ph.D. who previously worked as a quantitative analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., joined Nomura’s New York office as an associate in August 2020. She was promoted to vice president of equity derivatives quantitative research in April 2022, and her base salary increased from $160,000 to $200,000.

But she says she was directly told by a supervisor in 2023 that she was “underpaid” in terms of total compensation, including salary and bonus, compared to a male colleague with the same title as her but less experience.

Feng claims that when her doctor asked her to undergo a series of cancer screenings, including a breast biopsy, her boss told her to reschedule those appointments that conflicted with a new requirement that she work in the office Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. According to the suit, when Feng couldn’t alter the appointments, her boss asked her to come into the office the morning of her biopsy “in case he needed her.”

She claims she was criticized in her April 2023 performance review for not complying with the in-office requirement, even though her medical appointments were the only times she didn’t. Feng subsequently complained to human resources about receiving an unfair review, she said in her suit. She says her July firing, ostensibly as part of a layoff, also came days after she said her Nomura team should “stop discriminating against women” on a work environment survey.

Feng claims she suffered severe emotional distress from the alleged discrimination and firing, including anxiety, depression and trouble sleeping. She’s seeking lost wages and benefits, as well as other damages.

The case is Feng v. Nomura Securities International Inc., 24-cv-00467, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Updates with statement by Nomura spokesman.)

