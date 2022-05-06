(Bloomberg) -- A former Nomura Holdings Inc. senior bond trader was found not liable for defrauding the bank’s customers by lying to them about the prices of commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The jury verdict Friday in Manhattan federal court following a week-long trial is another blow in the U.S. government’s attempts to rein in questionable practices by bond traders.

James Im, who led the firm’s CMBS desk from 2009 until 2014, was accused by the U.S. regulators of securities fraud and aiding and abetting securities fraud.

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Im in 2017, alleging he and a colleague defrauded the firm’s clients -- including investment advisers and other fund managers trading the securities -- by misrepresenting information about the prices at which they bought and sold bonds in order to boost the bank’s profit and their own bonuses.

Nomura agreed in July 2019 to repay customers $25 million to resolve claims that it failed to supervise traders. Kee Chan, who ran the CMBS desk with Im from August 2009 to June 2012, agreed to pay more than $200,000 in penalties and to be barred from the industry in order to resolve the allegations in 2017, without admitting or denying the conduct.

Im, 45, and Chan were among the last targeted by regulators in a U.S. crackdown on dubious methods used by traders of asset-backed securities that started in 2013. More than 20 traders were dismissed from their jobs or placed on leave during the U.S. investigation and at least eight, including four from Nomura, were criminally charged, although prosecutors had difficulty getting convictions to stick.

Many Wall Street firms changed policies in response to the probes, including Nomura, which outlawed lying to customers following the January 2013 arrest of ex-Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trader Jesse Litvak, the first person charged in the crackdown. Litvak was convicted in 2014 but granted a new trial on appeal. He was convicted again in 2017 and sentenced to two years in prison, but released after seven months when the second conviction was also thrown out -- on the same day a jury acquitted former Cantor Fitzgerald LP managing director David Demos of similar charges. Prosecutors decided not to retry Litvak a third time.

Im took the stand in his own defense, testifying that he sometimes misled clients about the prices at which Nomura had bought or sold bonds or pretended he was negotiating with a fictitious third-party.

Like the others targeted in the probe, Im’s lawyer argued his clients were sophisticated investors who relied on complex models to value bonds, adding that any information he provided during negotiations was taken with a grain of salt and not material, or important enough to influence their decisions.

“He negotiated with the most sophisticated hedge funds in the word. He traded with them at a price they agreed to within a range they calculated as fair, as part of a transaction they could walk away from at any time,” Matthew Ingber told the jury in closing arguments. “It’s the car salesman saying, ‘Sorry, but my boss says this is the best I can do.”’

Richard Hong, a lawyer for the SEC, said in his own closing argument that Im lied to customers to make money and wanted to put Nomura’s CMBS desk on the level of larger players like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Nomura “is not in a used-car business or trading rugs,” he said. “It’s in a heavily regulated industry, regulated by the likes of the SEC, Finra and other regulatory organizations.”

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Im, 17-cv-3613, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. (Manhattan).

