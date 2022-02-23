(Bloomberg) -- The former head of the union representing New York City Police Department sergeants was charged by federal prosecutors with claiming hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent expenses.

Edward Mullins, who served as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association for more than two decades, surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday morning. He is accused of securing more than $1 million by submitting false and inflated reports seeking reimbursement for personal expenses, including meals at high-end restaurants, while claiming they were for legitimate union business.

Mullins, 60, pleaded not guilty during an appearance in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday and was released on $250,000 bond. He faces as much as 20 years in prison if convicted.

The former union president “abused his position of trust and authority to fund a lavish lifestyle that was paid for by the monthly dues of the thousands of hard-working sergeants of the NYPD,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Mullins submitted hundreds of phony expense reports to further his scheme, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SBA.”

Marc Mukasey, a lawyer representing Mullins, declined to comment on the charges.

Mullins resigned as SBA president in October after the FBI and federal prosecutors raided the union’s headquarters and his residence. He

The case is U.S. v Mullins, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

