(Bloomberg) -- The former head of the union representing New York City police sergeants admitted he claimed hundreds of thousands of dollars in phony expenses.

Edward D. Mullins, 61, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud in Manhattan federal court. He said he submitted hundreds of fake expense reports to a Sergeants Benevolent Association fund to cover high-end restaurant meals with friends and relatives, luxury goods and even personal groceries.

“I did this with the purpose of obtaining money from the SBA Contigent Fund that I was not entitled to,” Mullins told US District Judge John Koeltl.

Mullins, of Port Washington, New York, became president of the SBA, which represents more than 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, in 2002. He resigned in October 2021, shortly after federal agents searched the union’s headquarters and his residence.

Prosecutors said he stole at least $600,000 through the scheme, in which he claimed his meals and purchases were for union business. In order to submit his supermarket receipts, Mullins disguised them as restaurant checks.

Mullins was a controversial figure as union president. He was twice disciplined by the NYPD for using offensive language to describe former city health commissioner Oxiris Barbot and Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Bronx Democrat, in tweets from the SBA’s official Twitter account. He was also disciplined for tweeting out an arrest report for former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, who was detained during the protests following the murder of George Floyd.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

The case is US v Mullins, 22-cr-52, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

