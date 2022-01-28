(Bloomberg) -- A former Olympic windsurfer is suing London-based Genesis Investment Management for sex discrimination after she was fired following informal complaints about her management style.

Sedef Koktenturk, who was an associate partner at the time of her dismissal in April 2020, says Genesis applied double-standards when it came to the behavior of men and women at the firm. Koktenturk was fired after 18 months for ill-defined reasons “specifically because I was ‘aggressive’ and because I did not fit with Genesis’ ‘culture,’” she said.

“I was dismissed for the very behavior that male colleagues exhibited with me; some of them were aggressive and rude to me and other staff, but none of them faced any consequences for that behavior,” she said in a statement prepared for a London employment tribunal hearing this week.

“If I were a man, my success and my direct approach would have been prized by Genesis,” she said.

Genesis, which specializes in investing in emerging markets equities for institutional clients, denies it discriminated against her. Koktenturk conducted herself “in a manner which was unacceptable and contrary” to the company’s values and how it expects senior employees to manage others, the firm’s lawyers said in a court document.

They pointed to numerous informal complaints made about her management style from both female and male employees, including: publicly humiliating staff, not providing sufficient support, being “volatile, erratic and unpredictable and unnecessarily aggressive, including being prone to shouting.”

A spokesperson for the firm said “Genesis is making a robust defence of the claim.”

A lawyer for Koktenturk declined to comment on the case.

Koktenturk took a two-year break from finance to train and compete for Turkey at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and did stints at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. before and after her Olympic experience.

She acknowledged she was a “direct person” but told London judges that the adjectives used to describe her are stereotypical toward women and that “men are accepted to be outspoken and direct with their approach and women are not.”

