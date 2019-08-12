(Bloomberg) -- Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Doug DeCinces was spared a prison term after being found guilty of insider trading two years ago for making more than $1 million off a tip about an acquisition of Advanced Medical Optics Inc. from his friend who was the company’s chief executive officer.

A federal judge in Santa Ana, California, sentenced the ex-Major League Baseball player to time served Monday after agreeing with prosecutors that a day already spent in incarceration was enough for DeCinces, who cooperated with a U.S. investigation.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.