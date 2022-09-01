(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s preemptive bail until Sept. 12 in a police complaint seeking action against him under the country’s terrorism law.

The judge Jawad Abbas Hassan ordered the decision after Khan’s lawyer informed him that a petition had been filed in a high court to get the complaint quashed, Geo TV reported.

Khan faces possible arrest over the complaint, that seeks action under the nation’s terrorism law for his “threatening” comments against senior police officials and a judge, during a rally in capital Islamabad last month. A separate court has also summoned the former cricket star next week to explain his comments in writing as it mulls possible contempt of court charges stemming from the same speech.

Khan has denied the allegations stemming from the speech.

