(Bloomberg) -- Former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela is “generally ineligible” for entry into the US due to his involvement in corruption, according to the US government.

“While serving as Panama’s vice president and then president, Varela accepted bribes in exchange for improperly awarding government contracts,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement Thursday.

Varela served as Panama’s leader from 2014 to 2019. In a post on Twitter, he said that he “managed with transparency more than $20 billion in public works that today serve the people of Panama.”

“I was an honest president of a dignified and sovereign nation, and I will do all I have to defend my honor and that of my family,” he wrote.

--With assistance from Michael McDonald.

(Updates with Varela’s comments in final two paragraphs)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.