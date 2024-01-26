(Bloomberg) -- Jack Selby was one of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s first employees and sold his stake in the Silicon Valley firm when eBay Inc. bought it for $1.5 billion about two decades ago.

Now, after a lucrative run in tech investing, he’s betting on a movie about the payments giant, where billionaires Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman collided before helping to establish Tesla Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn.

Selby owns the film rights along with former colleague David Sacks to The Founders: The Story of PayPal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley, a book from onetime Huffington Post managing editor Jimmy Soni.

Selby and Sacks, PayPal’s former chief operating officer, are exploring how best to depict the firm’s origins, adding to more than half-a-dozen independent films Selby has helped produce in the past decade featuring such Hollywood stars as Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard and Glenn Close.

“All different kinds of versions are on the table,” Selby, a former PayPal senior vice president and the founder of venture capital firm AZ-VC, said in a recent interview. “I just want the story to be told properly.”

Selby, 49, shifted his PayPal fortune into early-stage bets on other companies after leaving the San Jose, California-based firm, where Thiel deposed Musk as chief executive officer in 2000 following a boardroom coup while the Tesla billionaire was on honeymoon. Those companies include Affirm Holdings Inc., the financial-technology firm led by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, and Musk’s SpaceX, the world’s second-most valuable startup. He has since sold his stakes in both companies.

Selby, who’s also a managing director at Thiel’s family office, discussed why he makes movies, juggling executive roles and how Hollywood compares with Silicon Valley. His comments have been edited and condensed.

Why do you produce movies?

The film stuff is just a completely different muscle I get to exercise from the tech and finance part of my life, where I’ve been extremely fortunate. The asymmetric returns are profound within the film world. It’s like a new puzzle to be solved.

I’m the lead investor in all of our films at High Frequency Entertainment, the production firm where I’m a co-founder. We have other people that participate, and we sink or swim together, typically making films with budgets of less than $10 million. Our recent two films, His Three Daughters and Memory, were both sold last year after showing them at the Toronto film festival. They’ve been quite successful, especially given how difficult the industry has been. Making movies keeps you humble.

How does Hollywood compare with Silicon Valley?

I joke the outcomes you can have with film and venture are similar in that you can have just as many zeros or bad results. The big difference is that, for example, Peter Thiel’s $500,000 investment with Mark Zuckerberg as an angel investor in Facebook turns into billions of dollars, while there’s no equivalent to that in film. We sold His Three Daughters to Netflix for around $7 million, and that was orders of magnitude more than what the budget was. By film standards, that’s a Peter Thiel-Facebook type of investment, but it’s not 10,000-times your original money.

Why make the PayPal film?

Jimmy Soni did a great job with the book. David, a good friend and producer of Thank You for Smoking, spent, like me, a lot of time being interviewed by Jimmy for the book, so making sure the story is told properly and accurately is the important thing for both of us.

For us, it’s a question of what format we take: a feature film, a serialized version, or a documentary. At the end of the day, I just want to tell a proper story. And that involves people like Peter, Max, Elon, Reid and David.

David and I have most recently teamed up with the hip-hop artist Drake’s entertainment firm, DreamCrew, to help produce the adaptation of Jimmy’s book, and we’re having numerous conversations ongoing currently for prospective directors and other parts of the project.

How do you juggle your roles?

My primary focus is AZ-VC, where the game for us is mostly sourcing deals as our recent vintage means we haven’t had to clean up any mess from the venture downturn. I’m still working with Peter, but that role is more idiosyncratic and ebbs and flows. With film, a group like ourselves often has between five and 10 different projects in some form of pre-production. You don’t know how that process will play out, though, so that ebbs and flows too. The good thing about High Frequency Entertainment is I have two super-talented guys I work with who I’ve known since grade school. Working with that trust at a senior level allows me to wear different hats concurrently.

