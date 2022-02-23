(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China’s policy divergence from the Federal Reserve won’t constrain its ability to lower interest rates again if the economy needs it.

That’s the summary of views from two former advisers to the PBOC and a former foreign exchange regulator, who say the $18 trillion economy that’s tipped to grow at least 5% will continue to attract foreign investors, even as the Fed hikes.

If the yuan were to start weakening as the nation’s bond yields become less attractive relative to America’s, more refined controls on capital outflows mean the authorities in Beijing could contain the downside, they say.

It’s an outlook that runs contrary to many market economists, who see a narrow window for the PBOC to ease, perhaps only as long as this quarter, as the Fed begins to raise interest rates. The worry is that China could see a repeat of 2015, when monetary easing and growth concerns coincided with the Fed’s tightening cycle and led to about 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) loss in foreign exchange reserves through 2016 as well as a sharp depreciation of the yuan.

Huang Yiping, a former member of the PBOC’s monetary policy committee between 2015 and 2018, argues the central bank’s easing window could be “much longer than three to six months.” That’s provided China can deliver the expected growth, maintain a current account surplus and step up management of cross-border flows if needed, said Huang, who is an economics professor at Peking University.

Yu Yongding, who sat on the PBOC’s monetary policy committee between 2004 and 2006, said the narrowing of the China-U.S. yield spread won’t be enough to change China’s monetary policy direction. The PBOC will continue to take action to lower policy and market rates, he said.

“I don’t think there’s a window for China’s monetary policy,” said Yu. “China can set the monetary policy and the pace of it entirely on its own.”

Much of the confidence stems from changes the PBOC has made to liberalize the exchange rate in recent years, which makes one-way bets much harder. It also filled the gaps in capital controls to prevent undesirable outflows, while expanding official, managed channels for cross-border investment. The result is that the last time China eased policy while the Fed hiked rates between 2018 and 2019, the yuan weakened by 11% amid U.S.-China trade war, but China’s foreign reserves remained relatively stable.

With China’s yield premium over U.S. Treasuries shrinking, global demand for its onshore bonds cooled in January. More recently, some investors have started pulling their bets on the PBOC cutting rates further following a number of steps recently to ease property policies. The yuan has hovered at its strongest level against the dollar since 2018, underpinned by massive current and capital account surpluses.

Bloomberg Economics expects the PBOC’s easing cycle this time around to be similar to 2015-16, when China was also facing a property market slump and weak domestic demand. The duration and tools used will likely be the same, although the pace and intensity may not be as strong.

“Over the this cycle, we project the PBOC to cut rates by 30 basis points and the RRR by 200 bps in total,” Bloomberg Economics’s Chang Shu and David Qu, wrote in a report. “That leaves another 20 bps of cuts in the one-year MLF rate and 100 bps of reductions in the RRR to go, probably spread out in the second and third quarter. We see the current easing cycle, which started in July 2021, stretching at least into 3Q 2022.”

For the full report, click here.

The PBOC has repeatedly said it will strengthen its policy autonomy and “set its own agenda.” It’s also warned many times of the spillover effect of the Fed’s policy shift on emerging economies, a concern highlighted by Governor Yi Gang last week.

Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said a slowdown in foreign fund inflows is not necessarily a bad thing for China as it would help keep the yuan stable by reducing the demand for the Chinese currency. Monetary policy will be determined more by the strengthening of domestic demand, rather than the policy divergence, he said.

“The policy window will depend on whether domestic demand can recover before export demand starts to weaken later this year,” said Guan.

To be sure, the Fed’s policy impact remains a concern to many state-linked economists. Sheng Songcheng, a former PBOC official, called for early easing actions to preempt the Fed’s interest rate hikes.

Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the China Association of Policy Science’s economic policy committee, an official think-tank, also said the magnitude of China’s monetary easing can’t be too extreme, to avoid placing the yuan under excessive depreciation pressure.

Still, a country’s exchange rate is ultimately determined by the overall demand for assets denominated in that currency, and that’s affected by factors more than just interest rate differentials, said Peking University’s Huang. China’s economic growth and stability over time can be an important attraction to investors, he said.

“China’s currency and assets have started to show a certain level of safe-haven characteristics, and that’s due to the stability of China’s markets and financial system,” said Huang.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.