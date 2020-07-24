(Bloomberg) -- A former head of Mexico’s state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos is testifying that lawmakers were bribed to pass a 2014 reform that opened the energy sector to private investment, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said that Emilio Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain this month to face corruption charges in Mexico, is shining light on how money was distributed to legislators.

“It will be very important to find out how much and to whom,” the president, known as AMLO, said in his morning press conference.

Lopez Obrador has attacked the energy reform as a failure and halted auctions of oil blocks, focusing instead on trying to revive the heavily-indebted state oil company, known as Pemex. The corruption case may also boost his ruling party’s campaign ahead of mid-term elections next year.

