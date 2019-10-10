Ex-Peru President Held in U.S. Custody to Be Released on Bail

(Bloomberg) -- Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo won a release from a U.S. jail on bail while fighting an extradition request on corruption charges from the South American country.

A federal judge in San Francisco issued the order Thursday, overriding a magistrate who had denied Toledo’s request for bail.

