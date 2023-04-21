(Bloomberg) -- Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is set to be extradited imminently from the US to face trial at home on graft charges, culminating years of legal battles that saw the ex-leader in and out of jail in California.

Peruvian prosecutors allege that Toledo negotiated $35 million in bribes with Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA in exchange for public contracts, part of a broad corruption scandal that swept much of Latin America. Toledo surrendered on Friday at 9:15 a.m. in San Jose, California, a US Marshals official said, as ordered by a US judge who authorized his extradition. Authorities said they would extradite Toledo as soon as possible.

Toledo governed between 2001 and 2006, during which he was hailed for fast economic growth and consolidating Peru’s democracy after the ouster of ex-President Alberto Fujimori. Toledo called himself a “statistical error” because he came from an impoverished Andean family yet he graduated with a Ph.D from Stanford University and became president.

He fought his extradition since 2019 from California, near the Stanford campus, including several appeals. He is the second former Latin American leader to be extradited by the US in recent years, following Panama’s ex-President Ricardo Martinelli in 2018.

Peru jails more presidents than any country in the world, and Toledo is expected to join two other former leaders in a purpose-built facility in Peru’s capital of Lima that serves as its presidential jail. Since 1985, every single elected Peruvian president is either in jail, has been in jail, or faced arrest.

The case against Toledo, however, will prove a key challenge for Peruvian prosecutors, who critics have accused of undermining due process rights. While Fujimori was sentenced for directing death squads in 2009, no other ex president has been sentenced despite several pre-trial detentions. A pre-trial detention order issued against Toledo has been outstanding since 2017.

Toledo has denied the allegations and fought his extradition partly with a public defender, alleging he had no money to pay for lawyers. Prosecutors, however, say they have traced some $20 million in funds back to Toledo, some of which were spent buying a home and an office, as well as settling other mortgage payments.

Prosecutors also say Odebrecht never paid the total $35 million because Toledo failed to fully deliver on his commitments to the company. Odebrecht had been interested in winning a contract to build a highway connecting Brazil and Peru, prosecutors say, which the company did indeed get. Toledo himself admitted receiving most of the money, according to the US court decision denying one of his last appeals against extradition.

