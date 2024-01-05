(Bloomberg) -- A former Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. executive avoided jail after pleading guilty to sharing information about the company’s planned purchase of another company in 2020 with a boyhood friend.

Joseph Dupont was sentenced to three years probation with eight months of home detention by US District Judge Gregory Woods at a hearing Friday in New York. Dupont pleaded guilty in September to telling Shawn Cronin about Alexion’s impending acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prosecutors asked the judge to give Dupont around eight months behind bars.

Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams has increased the number of criminal insider trading cases in recent years. Earlier this week, two friends of a former Lumentum Holdings Inc. executive were sentenced to prison for trading on tips about the company’s merger plans.

Prosecutors said Cronin made $72,000 from the tip, which he passed along to two friends. The friends then shared the illegal tip with friends and family, resulting in $4 million in illegal trading profits for 10 people, according to the government.

Cronin and one of the people he tipped, Slava Kaplan, were also charged, along with Paul Feldman, Kaplan’s professional colleague. Cronin and Feldman, who have pleaded not guilty, face trial in May. Kaplan pleaded guilty and was set for sentencing later on Friday.

A fifth man, Jarrett Mendoza, pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of leniency when he’s sentenced. Mendoza was a childhood friend of both Dupont and Cronin, according to the government.

Dupont and Kaplan each pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud.

Prosecutors are seeking at least 18 months for Kaplan, arguing that he made $472,000 from the tip and passed it on to others.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC acquired Alexion for $39 billion in July 2021.

The case is US v. Dupont, 23-cr-00320, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.